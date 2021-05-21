Real Sporting get the victory against Las Palmas in the second half (1-0)

05/20/2021

On at 21:43 CEST

The Sporting added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Palms, who beat 1-0 this Thursday in the Renato Dall’ara Stadium. The Real Sporting He faced the match with the intention of tracing his league score after losing the last game to him Girona by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, The palms lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous match against the Real Zaragoza. With this defeat The palms was placed in thirteenth position at the end of the match, while the Real Sporting is sixth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the match came the goal for the Gijon team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Uros Djurdjevic in minute 64, thus ending the match with a 1-0 score in the light.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Sporting who entered the game were Pablo perez rodriguez, Nacho Mendez, Javi fire Y Christian Salvador replacing Gaspar fields, Manu Garcia, Pedro Diaz Y Aitor, while changes in the Palms They were Diego Gutierrez Chinea, Dani Castellano, Clemente Mues Y Eduardo Espiau, who entered to replace Fabio Gonzalez, Jonathan, Ariday cabrera Y Jesse.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On behalf of the locals, the card went to Guille Rosas and by visitors to Tomas Cardona.

With this victory, the Real Sporting It rises to 64 points and is placed in sixth place in the classification, in a position to access the playoff for promotion to First Division. For its part, The palms it remains with 50 points with which it reached this fortieth day of the competition.

The next day the team from Gijón will play away from home against him CF Fuenlabrada, while The palms will seek victory at home against him Albacete.

Data sheetReal Sporting:Alvaro Valles Rosa, Álex Díez, Eric Curbelo, Tomas Cardona, Jonathan, Ariday Cabrera, Fabio González, Sergio Ruiz, Kirian Rodriguez, Jesé and Sergio AraujoLas Palmas:Diego Marino, Guille Rosas, Borja López, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Saúl García, Aitor, Manu García, José Gragera, Pedro Díaz, Gaspar Campos and Uros DjurdjevicStadium:Renato Dall’ara StadiumGoals:Uros Djurdjevic (1-0, min. 64)