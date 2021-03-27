Real Sporting and Alcorcón draw goalless at El Molinón (0-0)

03/26/2021 at 21:01 CET

The match held this Friday in El Molinón and who faced the Sporting and to Alcorcón it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Real Sporting He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Sabadell. On the part of the visiting team, the Alcorcón lost by a result of 0-3 in the previous match against the Vallecano Ray. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in fourth position, while the Alcorcón he stayed in seventeenth place at the end of the match.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second part both the Sporting and the Alcorcón they were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

In the chapter on changes, the Sporting of David gallego relieved Gaspar fields, Carlos Carmona and Nikola Cumic by Aitor, Pablo perez rodriguez and Nacho Mendez, while the technician of the Alcorcón, Anchor it, ordered the entry of Daniel Ojeda, Richard Boateng and Hugo Fraile to supply Marc Gual, Kelechi Nwakali and Ander Gorostidi.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Alcorcón (Javier Castro and Laure), while the home team did not see any.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Alcorcón he ranked seventeenth in the table with 31 points. For his part, Real Sporting With this point achieved, he reached fourth place with 53 points, in the place of access to the playoff for promotion to the First Division, after the match.

The next day the team from Gijón will play at home against the Vallecano Ray, Meanwhile he Alcorcón will seek the triumph in his fief before him Real Oviedo.

Data sheetReal Sporting:Dani Jiménez, Laure, José Carlos, José León, Javier Castro, Bellvís, Kelechi Nwakali, Ander Gorostidi, Fidel Escobar, Barbero and Marc GualAlcorcón:Diego Marino, Bogdan Milovanov, Marc Valiente, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Pablo Garcia, Nacho Méndez, Jose Gragera, Pedro Díaz, Aitor, Pablo Pérez Rodriguez and Víctor Campuzano BonillaStadium:El MolinónGoals:0-0