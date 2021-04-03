Real Sociedad’s path to the Cup final

04/03/2021 at 12:50 CEST

The Royal Society is planted in a Copa del Rey final 34 years later. Next Saturday they will face Athletic in the Cartuja. And the road to the big date has been hard. A path that goes from facing a humble Becerril until eliminating Real Madrid at Santiago Bernábeu.

The adventure began in Palencia. The Becerril, a third division club, could not stand up to one of the great LaLiga clubs. But despite that 0-8, the team continues to show affection to the team against which they fulfilled their dream. Jokin Aperribay, the president, invited the entire town to the Reale Arena. A detail that the town has returned with support to the team in its grand finale. This week, a flag of the Royal Society shines on the town hall balcony.

In Becerril we are already prepared to cheer on our friends from @RealSociedad in the Cup Final LET’S GO REAL! 💙🤍 # AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/p0ZgxxrPaI – CD.Becerril (@cd_becerril) March 30, 2021

The rivals were arriving. And those of Imanol Alguacil remained impassive. They beat Ceuta, Espanyol and Osasuna demonstrating a great level. Preceding by 0-4, 2-0 and 3-1, respectively. Then they had to battle against one of the greats of the competition, andl Real Madrid.

Against the white club, ended up complicating a game that they had practically sentenced. After both Odegaard’s goal and Alexander Isak’s double, Marcelo appeared to take away the confidence of the txuri urdin team. Although ten minutes later Mikel Merino came forward again to make it 4-1. It was in the last minutes when the game acquired more intensity. The goals of Rodrygo in 80 and Nacho in 93 led a team to believe that they achieved a resounding rhythm in discount and that they even got Antoni sent off in 95. But that did not beat them. And the Real Sociedad won 4-3 to qualify for the semifinals of the Cup.

In the next round, chance crossed them with a team that had established itself as the revelation last season, Mirandés. It seemed that there were no rivals for a team where the desire was worth more than the potential of the team placing in front. But they did not surpass the Real. after one victory by the minimum in Anoeta (2-1), a goal from Oyarzabal in the second leg was worth them to reach the final of the Copa del Rey, where they will see the faces with Athletic.

The milestone of the Real is not understood without some of the protagonists

The successful trajectory, whose last procedure has been one year old, has several proper names in the Real, the first of them and more important that of Isak, who arrived last season as a bet for the future to confirm the first of changes with 7 goals and set yourself up as the Pichichi of the competition. Mikel Oyarzabal was key in the semifinal against Mirandés, whom he scored in both games to get his pass to Saturday’s appointment on track. Other key players will watch the game with a different shirt, such as the Norwegian Martin Odegaard, another of the blue and white stars last season, or Willian jose which will be from England.

By contrast, four players who were eliminated may be on the lawn of La Cartuja. Martín Merquelanz, Modibo Sagnan and Jon Guridi, loaned last year to Mirandés, will be able to contest the final despite the fact that his team stayed at the gates . The same circumstance benefits the forward Carlos Fernandez, arrived in the winter market in Donostia after showing off at Granada and will now be in his homeland.