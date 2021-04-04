Real Sociedad wins the Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad was proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey last season, postponed by the coronavirus pandemic almost a year ago, when they beat Athletic Club de Bilbao 0-1 in a final that reproduced the classic Basque derby, very even and determined with Mikel Oyarzábal scored a penalty goal about the hour of play.

After a first period of relentless fighting at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, but With hardly any chances or clarity in their attacks, the Real came out with a little more vigor in the resumption and found the prize at 58 minutes, when the referee whistled a penalty for a knockdown of Portu in a tackle by Íñigo Martínez, to whom he first showed the red, although several minutes later he rectified and left it in yellow when reviewing the action on the screen at the foot of the field.

The maximum penalty was converted in minute 63 Oyarzábal, who deceived Unai Simón with a mid-range shot to the left of the rojiblanco goal, a goal that earned the Donostiarras the title of Cup champions, since they knew how to defend their income well to the point that Athletic, although they tried until the end, did not enjoy clear opportunities to force, at least, the extension .