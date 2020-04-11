The Real society He wants to go back to work next Tuesday. As Mundo Deportivo and Cadena Cope have revealed, Imanol Sheriff He would have had a talk with his staff last Friday in which the coach made his players see that they had to train again. Always taking the security measures set by Sanidad and the League has established the draft that it sent to the clubs.

If the return finally occurs, which is pending what the authorities decide, The Basque club would be the first to return to training after declaring the Alarm State. The Royal Society would end a month off, although with special measures that would consist of training in groups of two, in different fields, the simultaneous non-use of the same wardrobe, the need to always maintain the safety distance and submit to a test of all the staff, technicians and employees who work around it.

Some non-essential activities will return to work on Monday paralyzed for the past two weeks. However, sports activities, in principle, will continue to be prohibited.