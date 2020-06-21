We will have a very attractive game this Sunday, June 21, closing day 30 of the Spanish League 2019-2020, when the Real society seek to surprise by receiving a Real Madrid that he will be determined to continue his good time on his visit to Anoeta.

How the teams arrive

The box of the Real society He had been one of the protagonists fighting among the leaders, but it has not gone quite well in this restart to stay with 14 wins, 5 draws and they have been defeated 10 times after 29 dates.

The Txuri-Urdin They come from a hard defeat last Thursday when they visited Alavés being overcome 2-0.

For his part, the Real Madrid He remains in the running for the title but they know there is no margin for error. They reap 18 wins, 8 draws and have lost only in 3 commitments.

The You meringues They come from a solid victory last Thursday when they received Valencia achieving a clear 3-0 in their favor with a double of Karim Benzema and one more from Marco Asensio.

Both the Real society As the Real Madrid they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to take a step in the fight for their goals in this last third of the campaign; in the general table we find the Txuri-Urdin in sixth place with 47 points, while the You meringues are sub-leaders with 62 units in The league.

These two teams met for the last time on November 23 on the first lap of the championship at the Santiago Bernabéu. In that shock Willian José put in front of the Txuri-Urdin, However, the You meringues they came back with goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric for the final 3-1.

Hora y Canal Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

The game between Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid will be disputed at 10:00 pm in Spain; in the United States it will start at 1:00 pm in the Pacific and 4:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

The party broadcast Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE for television will be exclusively on the channel Movistar LaLiga in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be by SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for beIN Sports. Online they will be able to follow the minute by minute live that will be done on the social networks of both clubs and on the page of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two high-quality teams that will be determined to win, although the You meringues They are clear favorites because of how good they’ve looked on their return. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid.

