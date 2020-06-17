Great game awaits us this Sunday, June 14, closing the activity of day 28 of the Spanish League 2019-2020, when the Real society look to return with triumph showing that they are going for everything, but they will receive a Osasuna who will try to come out alive from his hard visit to Anoeta.

Hora y Canal Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

Campus: Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm from Spain. 3:00 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Goal in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna LIVE

The box of the Real society He had been doing things very well dreaming of entering the Champions League, so they hope that this pause did not affect them too much. After 27 dates they had added 14 wins, 4 draws and had been beaten in 9 duels.

The Txuri-urdin They had their last game on the distant 10th of March when they visited Eibar achieving a good 1-2 victory with scores from Mikel Oyarzabal and Willian José.

For his part, the Osasuna He was also having a good season taking into account that his goal was salvation and he was achieving it comfortably after adding 8 wins, 10 draws and 9 setbacks on 27 dates.

The Rojillos They had also closed the pre-pandemic stage with a victory on March 8 when, with a solitary note of Roberto Torres, they had beaten Espanyol.

Both the Real society As the Osasuna they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to resume the action with the right foot; in the general table we find the Txuri-Urdin in fourth place with 46 points, while the Basques they are eleventh with 34 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Real Sociedad vs Osasuna.

Result: Real Sociedad vs Osasuna [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Matchday 28 Spanish League 2019-2020

Summary video. Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna: