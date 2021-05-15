Real Sociedad – Valladolid of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/14/2021 at 11:27 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Real society and the Valladolid, with the aim of continuing with Day 37 of LaLiga Santander, they will carry out a new dispute of the national tournament this next Sunday on Anoeta.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Imanol Alguacil are positioned in the number 5 place of the classification with 56 points and +17 in the goal differential and therefore in the Europa League area. In this sense, its history by league records a defeat against Atlético de Madrid (2-1), a victory against Elche (2-0), a defeat against Huesca (1-0) and a victory against Eibar (1-0).

As far as your adversaries are concerned, Sergio González’s squad is located in eighteenth place in the table with 31 points and -19 in goal differential, that is, in the relegation zone. Likewise, their recent meetings indicate a defeat against Villarreal (2-0), a defeat against Valencia (3-0), a draw with Betis (1-1) and a draw with Athletic Club (2-2).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The match between Real society and the Valladolid of the Matchday 37 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 will take place this Sunday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.