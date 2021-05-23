Real Sociedad subsidiary rises to second

Xabi Alonso makes history with Real society after achieving promotion with the San Sebastian subsidiary to the Second Division. 60 years later, the Basque team returns to the silver category of Spanish football by winning the Algeciras in the stadium Francisco de la Hera of Almendralejo. This team has the stamp of the former footballer, as it stands out for its excellent ball treatment and its commitment to good football, which has made them a tremendously attractive team.

Xabi Alonso He continues to show that he has the qualities of a coach After training in the lower categories of Real Madrid, two seasons ago he took the reins of Real Sociedad B. Without a doubt, whoever was a Real Madrid player, among others, is a coach who has everything to be one of the best coaches nationals for the next few years.

To achieve this goal, Real Sociedad B had to overcome Ezkurdia’s own goal after 50 minutes of play. 12 ‘it was Aldasaro who found the center and Figueras, from the penalty spot, finished inside his own goal. Already in extra time, in a sensational individual action, Karrikaburu turned, raised his head and masterfully defined to put the 2-1 and certify, after much effort, the promotion of his team to the silver category.