Real Sociedad sign goalkeeper Mathew Ryan who arrives free from Brighton

For the next two seasons, Real Sociedad have signed Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Brighton, with the option of a third, to accompany Álex Remiro in the realistic goal.
The departure of Miguel Ángel Moyá at the end of last season left a gap to fill in the squad txuri urdin, who will now occupy a goalkeeper who is international with his country and who had great moments in his previous team. Mathew Ryan, 29, also played for Valencia CF and Arsenal, among other clubs.
The new Real goalkeeper has declared, on the club’s television, that he is coming “with great enthusiasm to a team that is doing great things in recent seasons and to which I can contribute.”
Hamed Junior Traorè – Empoli → Sassuolo – Market value: € 20 M
Cost: 16 million euros (after previous assignment)
Juan Musso – Udinese → Atalanta – Market value: € 20 M
Cost: 20 million euros
Gerson – Flamengo → Marseille – Market value: € 20 M
Cost: 25 million euros
Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M
Assignment with purchase option
Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M
Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)
Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M
Cost: 23 million euros
Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22 M
Cost: 30 million euros
Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M
Cost: 9 million euros
Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M
Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)
Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25 M
Cost: 13 million euros
Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m
Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)
Sandro Tonali – Brescia → AC Milan – Market value: € 27 M
Cost: 6.9 million euros (after previous assignment)
Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M
Cost: 20 million euros
Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M
Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)
Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m
Free
Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M
Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)
Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m
Free
Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M
Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)
Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M
Cost: 38.4 million euros
Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M
Cost: 40 million euros
Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese → Atlético – Market value: € 38 M
Cost: 35 million euros
Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45m
Free
André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M
Cost: 23 million euros
David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M
Free
Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M
Cost: 42.5 million euros
Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M
Cost: 60 million euros
“I am going to work hard and compete to achieve ambitious goals,” the Australian goalkeeper, who knows the language after his time in Valencia, stated emphatically in perfect Spanish.
He measures 1.84 meters and has his main virtue in his footwork, characteristics similar to those of Remiro and also to those of Gaizka Ayesa, who was called to be the second realistic goalkeeper, but the promotion to 2nd of the subsidiary demands him to other obligations.
OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION | Agreement with @OfficialBHAFC for the incorporation of @MatyRyan. Welcome Mat !!! # RyanTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/HLDg2fUNll
– Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) July 12, 2021
