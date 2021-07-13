Real Sociedad sign goalkeeper Mathew Ryan who arrives free from Brighton

Former Valencia CF

For the next two seasons, Real Sociedad have signed Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Brighton, with the option of a third, to accompany Álex Remiro in the realistic goal.

The departure of Miguel Ángel Moyá at the end of last season left a gap to fill in the squad txuri urdin, who will now occupy a goalkeeper who is international with his country and who had great moments in his previous team. Mathew Ryan, 29, also played for Valencia CF and Arsenal, among other clubs.

The new Real goalkeeper has declared, on the club’s television, that he is coming “with great enthusiasm to a team that is doing great things in recent seasons and to which I can contribute.”

De Paul, Achraf, Depay: next season’s most valuable transfers

Hamed Junior Traorè – Empoli → Sassuolo – Market value: € 20 M

Cost: 16 million euros (after previous assignment)



Data as of July 13, 2021

Juan Musso – Udinese → Atalanta – Market value: € 20 M

Cost: 20 million euros

Gerson – Flamengo → Marseille – Market value: € 20 M

Cost: 25 million euros

Trincão – Barça → Wolves – Market value: € 22 M

Assignment with purchase option

Noa Lang – Ajax → Bruges – Market value: € 22 M

Cost: 6 million euros (after previous assignment)

Nicolás González – Stuttgart → Fiorentina – Market value: € 22 M

Cost: 23 million euros

Patson Daka – Salzburg → Leicester – Market value: € 22 M

Cost: 30 million euros

Emerson Royal – Betis → Barça – Market value: € 25 M

Cost: 9 million euros

Roger Ibañez – Atalanta → AS Roma – Market value: € 25 M

Cost: 9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Mike Maignan – Lille → AC Milan – Market value: € 25 M

Cost: 13 million euros

Weston McKennie – Schalke → Juventus – Market value: € 25m

Cost: 20.5 million euros (after previous assignment)

Sandro Tonali – Brescia → AC Milan – Market value: € 27 M

Cost: 6.9 million euros (after previous assignment)

Boubakary Soumaré – Lille → Leicester – Market value: € 28 M

Cost: 20 million euros

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea → AC Milan – Market value: € 28 M

Cost: 29.2 million euros (after previous assignment)

Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool → PSG – Market value: € 30m

Free

Matteo Politano – Inter → Naples – Market value: € 30 M

Cost: 19 million euros (after previous assignment)

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan → Inter – Market value: € 35m

Free

Angeliño – Man City → Leipzig – Market value: € 35 M

Cost: 18 million euros (after previous assignment)

Emiliano Buendía – Norwich → Aston Villa – Market value: € 35 M

Cost: 38.4 million euros

Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig → Liverpool – Market value: € 35 M

Cost: 40 million euros

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese → Atlético – Market value: € 38 M

Cost: 35 million euros

Memphis Depay – Lyon → Barça – Market value: € 45m

Free

André Silva – Eintracht → Leipzig – Market value: € 45 M

Cost: 23 million euros

David Alaba – Bayern → Real Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

Free

Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig → Bayern – Market value: € 60 M

Cost: 42.5 million euros

Achraf Hakimi – Inter → PSG – Market value: € 60 M

Cost: 60 million euros

“I am going to work hard and compete to achieve ambitious goals,” the Australian goalkeeper, who knows the language after his time in Valencia, stated emphatically in perfect Spanish.

He measures 1.84 meters and has his main virtue in his footwork, characteristics similar to those of Remiro and also to those of Gaizka Ayesa, who was called to be the second realistic goalkeeper, but the promotion to 2nd of the subsidiary demands him to other obligations.

OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION | Agreement with @OfficialBHAFC for the incorporation of @MatyRyan. Welcome Mat !!! # RyanTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/HLDg2fUNll – Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) July 12, 2021

