Real Sociedad – Sevilla de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 11:29 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the Real society and the Seville, scheduled to function in Anoeta.

Thus, the squad led by Imanol Sheriff will attend the game after registering a draw with Valencia (2-2), a draw with Athletic Club (1-1), a defeat against Barcelona (6-1) and a defeat against Granada (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 5 of the classification, where they are found with 47 points and +16 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Julen lopetegui is positioned in the fourth place of the classification, adding 61 points and +20 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory against Celta de Vigo (4-3), a conquest against Atlético de Madrid (1-0), a draw with Valladolid (1-1) and a victory against Elche (2-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of the Real society against him Seville of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to GOAL.