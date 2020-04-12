It is official. The Real society, who had among his plans to return to training next Tuesday with some very special measures, finally he will not and his players will continue to work from home, like the rest of the teams and athletes in Spain.

The Basque entity has issued a statement in which it explains that “after the conversations held throughout the day with the Higher Sports Council and in accordance with the will of the Royal Society to respect and act in accordance with what society requires at all times, We have decided to continue with the individualized work of our professional players as it has been developed to date. Therefore, the players will continue to do their work at home. ”

“We want to remember that the decision of the Real Sociedad it consisted of the players of the first professional squad having the option of continuing with their individualized work in Zubieta from tuesday Of the next week. In no case was this work in Zubieta going to be group. It was each player who was going to decide to do it at home or in Zubieta, always complying with the security measures established by the health authorities, ”he adds.

Those from San Sebastián also commented that they are “fully aware of the responsibility we have and therefore the Royal Society is working on designing a return to work for all our athletes and employees who, in accordance with the security measures established by the authorities, put health ahead of any other consideration. We believe that it is our obligation to advance this work, for which we make ourselves available to all institutions and entities in order to collaborate so that this return to work is done with all the guarantees for all people. ”

“By last, We want to thank the constructive and cordial spirit in which the conversations with the Higher Sports Council have taken place at all times. We reiterate our maximum disposition so that between all of us we work and we manage to overcome these complicated moments as soon as possible and we can return to normality, “he concluded.