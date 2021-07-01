Real Sociedad makes official the renewal of Alexander Isak until 2026

The Real society has reached an agreement with the Swedish international striker Alexander Isak to renew his contract until 2026, two more seasons, and set his new termination clause at 90 million euros.

The Txuriurdin club has reported in a statement published on its social networks the extension of the Swedish striker with the San Sebastian team, thus tying its starting striker, author of 17 goals this season.

The renewal will lead to an improvement in the economic conditions of a young player, on which rumors of interest from several large European clubs have abounded, and raises the amount of his termination clause by 20 million, until leaving it at 90, sources have reported the blue and white entity.

The president of the Real, Jokin Aperribay, and the football director, Roberto Olabe, have traveled to Stockholm to sign the new contract for the forward txuriurdin.

Isak has sent a message to the Real fans, to which he has said that he is “really looking forward to seeing them at the stadium.” “I’m looking forward to continuing to play for you. Aupa Erreala!”, Added the Swedish striker.

I am very happy to continue at La Real. It is a great club, I feel very loved and I really want to continue enjoying with the team, “he added.

The player, who despite not scoring has shone in the Eurocup, will rejoin the team’s preseason in Zubieta on July 26.

The Real thus shields one of its main assets, which it hired two years ago from Borussia Dortmund for 6.5 million euros.

The German club had a buyback clause of 30 million euros, but the Real, before closing the renewal of Isak, reached an agreement with the Dortmund to eliminate this possibility in exchange for financial compensation that various media have estimated at 4 million euros.