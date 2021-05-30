Real Sociedad Femenina win 4-1 against Santa Teresa Badajoz

05/30/2021 at 2:06 PM CEST

The Real signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Santa Teresa during the duel held in the Zubieta this Sunday, which ended with a score of 4-1. The Royal Feminine Society He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match played against the Atlético de Madrid Women. On the visitors’ side, the Santa Teresa Badajoz reaped a tie to one against the Logroño Female, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this score, the San Sebastian team is fourth, while the Santa Teresa Badajoz It is sixteenth after the end of the match.

The first part of the meeting started in a positive way for the Royal Feminine Society, who fired the starting gun at the Zubieta with a goal from Nahikari in minute 30. Subsequently, the locals scored again thanks to a goal from Eizagirre at 35 minutes to establish 2-0 for the Real. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the San Sebastian team, which increased the score thanks to the goal of Sarriegi shortly before the end, specifically in 43. After this, the first half ended with a score of 3-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Badajoz team, which cut differences in the light with a goal from Van slambrouck in minute 57. The home team increased their advantage with a new goal from Nahikari, thus achieving a double in the 76th minute, thus ending the match with a 4-1 score on the scoreboard.

During the game all possible changes were made. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Palaces, Maija, Nuria Radish, Manu Y Ana Tejada replacing Toilets, Sarriegi, Eizagirre, Mendoza Y Nahikari, while the changes by the visiting team were Jagged, Ariadna, Laaksonen, Mariana diaz Y Verdaguer, which entered through White, Visco, Lordemann, Belen Y Stefa.

The match referee showed two yellow cards. Of the two teams, Maija of the local team and Stefa of the visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this good display the Royal Feminine Society It already has 55 points in the Primera Iberdrola and is placed in fourth place in the classification. For his part, Santa Teresa Badajoz it remains with 24 points, occupying a place of relegation to the Second Division, with which it reached this twenty-eighth day.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. The San Sebastian team will face the Real Madrid Women and, for his part, the Santa Teresa Badajoz will do it against him Rayo Vallecano Women.

Data sheetReal Sociedad Femenina:Lete, Mendoza (Manu, min.77), Etxezarreta, Baños (Palacios, min.46), Rodriguez, Itxaso, Gemma, Eizagirre (Nuria Rábano, min.67), Marcos, Nahikari (Ana Tejada, min.77) and Sarriegi (Maija, min.46)Santa Teresa Badajoz:Yolanda Aguirre, Nayadet, Van Slambrouck, Blanca (Mellado, min.46), Visco (Ariadna, min.46), Neira, Estefa (Verdaguer, min.82), Lordemann (Laaksonen, min.71), Nerea, Mireya and Bethlehem (Mariana Díaz, min.77)Stadium:ZubietaGoals:Nahikari (1-0, min. 30), Eizagirre (2-0, min. 35), Sarriegi (3-0, min. 43), Van Slambrouck (3-1, min. 57) and Nahikari (4-1 , min. 76)