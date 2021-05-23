Real Sociedad Femenina and Atlético de Madrid Femenino do not find the goal and divide the points (0-0)

05/23/2021 at 4:01 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Zubieta and who faced the Real and to Athletics it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Royal Feminine Society came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 1-2 at Rayo Vallecano Women. For his part, Atlético de Madrid Women won in his last two competition matches against him Athletic Club Women in his stadium and the Madrid CFF away, by 3-1 and 0-1 respectively. After the result obtained, the San Sebastian team was placed in fourth position, while the Athletics, for his part, is sixth at the end of the match.

During the first period of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

The teams made all possible changes during the match. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Maddi, Eizagirre, Maija, Palaces Y gem replacing Iraia, Nahikari, Barbara, Toilets Y Etxezarreta, while the changes of the visiting team were Menayo, Laurent, Ajibade, Claudia Iglesias placeholder image Y Alejandra Bernabé, who jumped onto the grass for Strom, Toni Duggan, Ludmila, Saints Y Amanda.

The referee gave a yellow card to Mendoza by the local team already Tounkara Y Ludmila by the mattress team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Royal Feminine Society he ranked fourth in the table with 55 points. For his part, Atlético de Madrid Women with this point he got the sixth place with 51 points at the end of the match.

The next day the team will play away from home against him Real Madrid Women, Meanwhile he Atlético de Madrid Women will face in his fief the Espanyol Women.

Data sheetReal Sociedad Femenina:Mariasun, Mendoza, Etxezarreta (Gemma, min.87), Iraia (Maddi, min.24), Rodriguez, Maitane, Baños (Palacios, min.87), Itxaso, Bárbara (Maija, min.65), Sarriegi and Nahikari ( Eizagirre, min.65)Atlético de Madrid Women:Peyraud, Laia, Tounkara, Knaak, Strom (Menayo, min.46), Mesi, Santos (Claudia Iglesias, min.88), Toni Duggan (Laurent, min.63), Amanda (Alejandra Bernabé, min.89), Ludmila (Ajibade, min.77) and NjoyaStadium:ZubietaGoals:0-0