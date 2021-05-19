Real Sociedad de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/19/2021 at 4:46 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Osasuna and the Real society they will face in The Sadar next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Jagoba Arrasate will come to the showdown with a recent history of two losses, one win and one draw, while the squad led by Imanol Sheriff registers two wins and two losses throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the local team is in the eleventh position of the table with 44 points and -10 in its goal differential, without mathematical possibilities neither to descend nor to arrive at European positions. Instead, visitors are in fifth place with 59 points and +20 in terms of average targets and, therefore, already qualified for the next edition of the Europa League

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Osasuna and the Real society on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander matchday 38 will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.