Real Sociedad Copa del Rey trophy with Valencia CF plaque

Football

It may seem laughable, but it’s true. Real Sociedad was proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey last Saturday after beating Athletic 0-1 and raised a trophy in which they still gave Valencia CF (the previous winner) as champion …

The images leave no room for doubt. On the trophy plate, made of sterling silver and weighing about 17 kilos, you could read ‘Champion 18-19 Valencia CF’; It was the Cup of the previous edition, that of Seville and that of Marcelino’s men 2-1 victory over Barça at Villamarín. The txuri-urdin did not notice about the green, but they did the next day. Solution? Cover the plate … Seeing is believing.