Real Sociedad B starts the Second Phase of Second B playing against SD Logroñés

04/06/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

The Real and the SD Logroñés They continue with their participation in the Second Phase of Second B in search of new objectives, playing this Wednesday at 18:30 the match corresponding to the first day at the stadium Zubieta.

The Real Sociedad B He ranked 1st in the First Phase of Second B with 40 points and a balance of 35 goals in favor and 16 against.

With respect to its rival, the SD Logroñés he was in third position in the previous phase of the competition with 29 points and figures of 20 goals in his favor and 14 against.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Real Sociedad B and the results are of a tie for the premises. The last match that the Real and the SD Logroñés in this tournament it was in March 2013 and ended with a 1-0 result for the visitors.