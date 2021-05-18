Real Sociedad B-Algeciras, Amorebieta-Badajoz, Burgos-Athletic B and Ibiza-UCAM Murcia, qualifying for promotion to Second

Real Sociedad B-Algeciras, Amorebieta-Badajoz, Burgos-Athletic Club B and Ibiza-UCAM Murcia will be the final qualifying rounds of the promotion phase to Second, which will be played in Extremadura, according to the draw held this Monday in the auditorium of IFEBA in Badajoz.

The Badajoz stadiums of the Nuevo Vivero (Badajoz) and Francisco de la Hera (Almendralejo) They will host the single-game qualifiers, in which the eight teams that passed the first round will be.

A) Yes, Xabi Alonso’s Real Sociedad B, who eliminated Gerard Piqué’s Andorra, will face Algeciras on Saturday at the Francisco de la Hera, which left out the San Sebastián de los Reyes. That same day, but in the Nuevo Vivero, SD Amorebieta and CD Badajoz will face each other, defeating Linares and Zamora, respectively, in the previous round.

The other two qualifiers will take place on Sunday. In Francisco de la Hera, Burgos CF, executioner in the extension of Calahorra, will face Athletic Club B, which beat RC Celta B; Ibiza-Eivissa and UCAM Murcia, who surprised Real Madrid B -after extra time- and FC Barcelona B -after penalties- respectively, will face off at the Nuevo Vivero.

The mayor of Badajoz, Francisco Javier Fragoso, was delighted to be able to host two of the qualifying rounds. «Despite the year that we have passed, football gives us the illusion again. Football is capable of projecting in the worst moments the illusion for the future, that is important», He explained.

For her part, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Junta de Extremadura, Nuria Flores, congratulated all the clubs that continue in these playoffs. “Sport is safe and is part of the solution and never part of the problem”Flores said, thanked the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for having offered “an impeccable organization.”