Real Sociedad B adds three points after passing over SD Logroñés (3-0)

04/07/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

The Real won at home 3-0 their first match of the Second Phase of Second B held this Wednesday in the Zubieta. After the result obtained, the San Sebastian team is first with 43 points and the SD Logroñés sixth with 29 points in the locker after the game.

The first part of the meeting started in a positive way for the Real Sociedad B, who fired the starting gun at the Zubieta through a bit of Navarrese at 15 minutes, ending the first part with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second period came the goal for the local team, which increased its scoring count with respect to its rival with a new goal from the penalty spot of Navarrese, thus achieving a double in the 68th minute. The San Sebastian team joined again, increasing the score through a goal from Alone just before the final whistle, specifically in 86, thus closing the match with a final score of 3-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Aranzabe, Alone, Unai Veiga, Karrikaburu and graceful replacing Xeber, Ekaitz, Olasagasti, Lobete and Navarrese, while the changes by the visiting team were Kandoussi, Pirri, Achi, Imanol and Diego Lacruz, which entered through Ekain Regil, Calderon, Juan Antonio, Javito and Emilio.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Alex Petxa by the Real already Kandoussi and Read by the team from Logroño.

With this result, the Real is left with 43 points and the SD Logroñés with 29 points.

During the next day, the second of the Second Phase of Second B, the Real Sociedad B will play his match against him Calahorra out of home. For its part, SD Logroñés will play in his fief his match against him Amorebieta.

Data sheetReal Sociedad B:Ayesa, Alex Petxa, Ekaitz (Sola, min.72), Arambarri, Pacheco, Xeber (Aranzabe, min.72), Navarro (Garrido, min.79), Lobete (Karrikaburu, min.79), Ezkurdia, Turrientes and Olasagasti (Unai Veiga, min.72)SD Logroñés:Navarro, Aizpun, César Caneda, Ledo, Emilio (Diego Lacruz, min.80), Rodellar, Loza, Calderón (Pirri, min.68), Javito (Imanol, min.68), Juan Antonio (Achi, min.68) and Ekain Regil (Kandoussi, min.68)Stadium:ZubietaGoals:Navarro (1-0, min. 15), Navarro (2-0, min. 68) and Sola (3-0, min. 86)