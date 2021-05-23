Real Sociedad B achieved promotion to the Second Division after beating Algeciras in extra time (2-1)

05/23/2021 at 10:42 AM CEST

After an exciting extension, the Real Sociedad B took the victory in the confrontation by a position in Second Division. The San Sebastian team faced the Algeciras, which he won 2-1 this Saturday. During the semifinals of the promotion to Second Division playoffs, the Real Sociedad B beat the FC Andorra, while the Algecireño team managed to defeat the Sanse.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from their own goal. Ezkurdia moments after the start of the second half, in the 50th minute. The San Sebastian team tied with an own goal from Figueras in the 63rd minute, thus closing the match with the score of 1-1.

The 1-1 with which the game ended was not enough to resolve the tie, so an extension was necessary. During the first half of extra time, none of the players managed to score any goals, so this first half ended with the same initial result, 1-1.

After the break in extra time came the goal for the local team, who turned the scoreboard with a goal from Karrikaburu at 105 minutes, ending the second half of extra time with the final score of 2-1.

The technician of the Real, Xabi Alonso, gave entry to the field to Alone, Ekaitz, graceful, Unai Veiga, Karrikaburu Y Aranzabe replacing Alkain, Ezkurdia, Turrientes, Navarrese, Aldasoro Y Lobete, while on the part of the Algeciras, Salva Crossbow replaced Ubis, Yago perez Y Taps for Alcazar, Ivan Y Robin.

The referee admonished Urko Y Karrikaburu by the Real already Robin, Alvaro Romero, Ubis, Figueras Y Marc llinares by the Algecireño team.

After the final, next season we will have the Real Sociedad B in the Second Division, while the Algeciras It will remain in the RFEF First Division next year.

Data sheetReal Sociedad B:Ayesa, Urko, Arambarri, Alex Petxa, Blasco, Ezkurdia (Ekaitz, min.55), Turrientes (Garrido, min.65), Navarro (Unai Veiga, min.76), Aldasoro (Karrikaburu, min.76), Alkain ( Sola, min.55) and Lobete (Aranzabe, min.106)Algeciras:Vallejo, Armando, Robin (Canillas, min.104), Figueras, Almenara, Dani Espejo, Iván (Yago Pérez, min.97), Raúl, Marc Llinares, Alcázar (Ubis, min.81) and Álvaro RomeroStadium:Francisco de la HeraGoals:Ezkurdia (0-1, min. 50), Figueras (1-1, min. 63) and Karrikaburu (2-1, min. 105)