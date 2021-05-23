Real Sociedad and Betis will play the Europa League and Valladolid and Huesca go down to Second

The Real society and the Betis will play next season in the Europa League after a day 38 of the Santander League not suitable for the cardiac. The final episode of the league championship has also decided the relegation to the Second Division of the Hollow and the Valladolid, who will play next season in the silver category of Spanish football.

Apart from the spectacular battle for the league title between the Athletic and the Real Madrid, the last day of the Santander League also decided the teams that were going to play the Europa League next season and those that were not going to continue in the First Division. Finally a heroic Betis and Real Sociedad won the ticket for the second best European competition and the Huesca and the Valladolid they could not prevent their descent.

Betis come back and Real gets into 85 ′

Spectacular battle for the two places in the Europa League. Two of the three teams that were fighting for fifth and sixth place won: the goal of Isak five minutes from the end gave Betis fifth position after their victory against Osasuna (0-1). For his part, Betis He signed a heart attack comeback thanks to the goals of Borja Iglesias, Nabil Fekir and Víctor Ruiz in Balaídos (2-3) to get into the Europa League as sixth place.

93 ‘⏱⚽ FINAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL !! 👏👏 We are a @EuropaLeague team! 🇪🇺😊 🔵⚪ #CeltaRealBetis 2-3 💚🤍 # DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/pnBDsVxwpP – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) May 22, 2021

Despite the great game of Villarreal in the Alfredo di Stéfano (2-1), those of Unai emery they lost and will play next season in the Conference League, unless they win next Thursday’s Europa League final against Manchester United and get a ticket to the Champions League. Therefore, the Real society and the Betis they got qualification for the Europa League on the last day.

Valladolid and Huesca, to Second Division

Drama at José Zorrilla and El Alcoraz. The Valladolid and the Huesca they will play next season in the silver category of Spanish football after the salvation of Elche, who beat the Athletic Club de Bilbao at Martínez Valero to ensure permanence in the First Division (2-0). Despite the fact that he began winning, Sergio González’s team, the team that had the worst to remain in the elite, succumbed to him. Atletico Madrid (1-2) in the second half to confirm their relegation three seasons after their last promotion to the Santander League.

For his part, Huesca depended on himself, but was unable to take all three points against him. Valencia (0-0). Maximum punishment for those of Pacheta, who have rowed to die on the shore. Despite the fact that the Burgos coach had made his team dream, finally they have not succeeded and will play again in Second division the next season.

FINAL | The referee whistled. The category escapes us with this tie. From today, just one thought in our head: WE WILL RETURN TO FIRST! THIS TEAM DOES NOT REBELL! 0-0 | #HuescaValencia pic.twitter.com/ptqfMc8uvh – SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) May 22, 2021

Infinite joy at the Martínez Valero. Thousands of Elche fans were able to enjoy the permanence of the team of Fran Scribe, whose 36 points have been enough to continue enjoying one more year of the elite of Spanish football. Spectacular last day of the Santander League that has decided the relegation to the Second Division of the Valladolid and the Huesca and the classification of Betis Y Real society to the Europa League.