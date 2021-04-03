Real Sociedad: a Cup final for history

This Saturday the final of the King’s Cup 2020 Come in Athletic club and Real society. An unprecedented Basque final that will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, with the presence of Philip VI and behind closed doors (9:30 pm / Telecinco). For more than 30 years, both the lions and the Txuri-Urdín team have been waiting to lift the trophy, a wait to which one more year has had to be added due to the pandemic. But everything comes and today we will know who the 2020 Cup champion is.

The day has come. Athletic club and Real society They will finally play the decisive match of the Copa del Rey 2020. The COVID pandemic forced the appointment to be postponed and they rushed until the last moment in the hope of being able to play such an important match in front of their fans. In the end, they had to settle for doing it behind closed doors and the Copa del Rey 2020 will finally have its champion.

Unprecedented duel between the two Basque teams in the final of the Copa del Rey between Athletic club and Real society. For the lions it would be their 25th title in the tournament, while for the Txuri-Urdín, their third, with more than 30 years of difference for both since the last time they lifted the trophy. Seville and La Cartuja will witness this fight between two centenary teams and protagonists of the Basque Classic.

Marcelino and Imanol, two styles

Exciting final of the Copa del Rey in La Cartuja, with two fighting teams and a great rivalry between them. Two sets that are achieving good results in different ways, with a Athletic that grows in the playoffs and a Real society that has settled at the top of the table in the League.

The team of Marcelino Garcia Toral You already know what it is to win a title this season with the Spanish Super Cup and you are looking for your triumphant moment with the possibility of winning the Cup twice. That of 2020 and 2021 could be his if he surpasses Real Sociedad and Barcelona (April 17). Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez They have already rejoined after their commitments with the national team, with which Marcelino has all his available troops, with the exception of Oier Zarraga. Also, he couldn’t miss such an important moment Arizt aduriz, who has also traveled to Seville to tuck in his former teammates.

For those of Imanol Sheriff this Cup is also a great opportunity. The txuri-urdín team wants to give joy to their fans after a somewhat irregular run in recent games. With the talent of Aleksander Isak and Oyarzábal they hope to tie the tie to the title over 30 years later.

An unprecedented final between Athletic and Real society, historical by the circumstances, forced to be played behind closed doors and also to remember because for the first time it will have a referee. The collegiate Guadalupe Porras will be the assistant in the band Estrada Fernandez, referee appointed to direct this long-awaited 2020 Cup final.