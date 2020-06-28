‘365 days (365 dni)’ continues to cause controversy and rampage among the Netflix public, only the new season of ‘The Sinner’ has been able to cope with it. Her strong erotic charge continues to provoke arduous discussions on social networks. So authentic are the sexual scenes, that there is a question that hovers in the public’s mind: Is real sex what you see on the screen? Michele Morrone (Massimo) responds to this question.

Based on the first novel in Blanka Lipinska’s erotic trilogy, one of the most common comments among the public is that her sex scenes seem real, due to the explicitness of the image, in which even panting and whispering sounds are not missing, such as extensive sequences of the completely naked actors.

Although the director of photography for the film, Bartek Cierlica, spoke to Variety about the challenge of creating that authenticity on camera, since the sex was not real. It was Michele Morrone, the sexy gangster on the film, who made it clear that what you see on the screen is just fiction.

« It seems real, because we are good actors« said the Italian interpreter on Instagram Live, in which Anna Maria Seklucka, Laura also participated in the tape. » It was not real. I know that many people write to me saying « My God, it is real! But no, it was not », ditches the actor.

In her interview with Variety, Cierlica explained why those sequences seem so real. « We wanted the camera to be as invisible as possible so that the actors let themselves go and so the shots were natural and as long as possible. We created an atmosphere of intimacy, we reduced the team on set to the minimum for it, » he explained. noting that the shots were in « camera in hand » to follow the action.

Although in movies like ‘The empire of the senses’ or ‘Intimacy’ had real sex scenes, not the case of ‘365 days’. The Polish film continues to cause controversy due to its plot, in which a young sales director is kidnapped by a dangerous Italian mobster. The woman will be his captive for 365 days, in which he will have to fall in love with him