Real Salt Lake leaves Minnesota United without scoring (1-2)

The Real salt lake won the Minnesota United 1-2 during the match held this Sunday in the Allianz field. After the duel, the Minnesota team is thirteenth, while the Real salt lake he is ninth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Utah team, which opened the scoring with a goal from July in minute 31. After a new move increased the score of the Real salt lake, which increased the score thanks to another July, thus achieving a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 41. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-2.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Minnesota United, which cut differences in the light with a goal from Lod moments before the final whistle, in 86, thus closing the confrontation with the result of 1-2.

In the chapter on changes, the Minnesota United from Adrian heath relieved McMaster, Dotson Y Alonso for Finlay, Gregus Y Agudelo, while the technician of the Real salt lake, Freddy juarez, ordered the entry of Nick besler, Meram Y Martinez to supply Everton, July Y Mendez.

In the match the referee showed three yellow cards to the Utah team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Everton, Ruiz Y Meram.

With this result, the Minnesota United remains with zero points and the Real salt lake achieves three points after winning the match.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Real salt lake As the Minnesota United will play a new game against him San Jose Earthquakes and the Austin FC respectively.

Data sheetMinnesota United:Clair, Raitala, Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Gregus (Dotson, min.65), Trapp, Reynoso, Finlay (McMaster, min.65), Lod and Agudelo (Alonso, min.75)Real Salt Lake:Ochoa, Marcelo Silva, Glad, Toia, Herrera, Everton (Nick Besler, min.70), Ruiz, Kreilach, Julio (Meram, min.70), Rusnák and Méndez (Martinez, min.78)Stadium:Allianz fieldGoals:July (0-1, min. 31), July (0-2, min. 41) and Lod (1-2, min. 86)