Real Salt Lake host Vancouver Whitecaps on matchday 10

06/18/2021 at 04:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 04:00 the match of the tenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at Real salt lake and to Vancouver Whitecaps in the Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Real salt lake comes to the match with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after drawing the last match played against the FC Dallas. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won two of the five matches played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of eight goals for and six against.

On the visitors’ side, the Vancouver Whitecaps could not win at Houston Dynamo in their last match (2-1), so they hope to end their losing streak and redirect their trajectory in the tournament. To date, of the seven games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them and has a balance of six goals scored against nine goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real salt lake He has a record of a win, a loss and a draw in three games played at his stadium, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Vancouver Whitecaps has a balance of three defeats and a draw in four games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Real salt lake add a positive result at home.

The two rivals have met before in the Rio Tinto Stadium, in fact, the numbers show two losses and three draws in favor of the Real salt lake. The last match they played on Real salt lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps In this competition it took place in October 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that both teams are separated by a point in favor of the Real salt lake. The locals, before this match, are in eighth place with eight points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors are in tenth position with seven points.