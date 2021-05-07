Real Salt Lake host the San Jose Earthquakes on matchday four

05/07/2021 at 09:42 CEST

The Real salt lake plays this Saturday at 3:30 his fourth game of Major League Soccer against the San Jose Earthquakes in the Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Real salt lake faces with reinforced spirits the match of the fourth day to channel a winning streak after winning in the last two matches of the competition against him Sporting Kansas City in his field (3-1) and against him Minnesota United at home (1-2). Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the two matches played to date and add a figure of two goals against five in favor.

For his part, San Jose Earthquakes He took the victory against the FC Dallas during their last match of the competition (3-1), with goals from Cowell, Espinoza Y Alanís, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Real salt lake. Of the two games he has played in this season of Major League Soccer, the San Jose Earthquakes one of them has won and adds a figure of three goals conceded against four in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real salt lake has won for the moment in his only duel disputed in this position. In the role of visitor, the San Jose Earthquakes He was defeated in his only match as a visitor.

The rivals had already met before in the Rio Tinto Stadium and the balance is three defeats and seven draws in favor of the Real salt lake. In addition, the home team has a six-game unbeaten streak at home against San Jose Earthquakes. The last match they played on Real salt lake and the San Jose Earthquakes in this tournament it was in October 2020 and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of San Jose Earthquakes.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are above the San Jose Earthquakes with a difference of three points. The Real salt lake He arrives at the meeting with six points in his locker and occupying the first place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in eighth position with three points.