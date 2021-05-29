Real Salt Lake host Minnesota United on matchday 10

05/29/2021 at 3:30 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 03:30 the match of the tenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the Real salt lake and to Minnesota United in the Rio Tinto Stadium.

The Real salt lake comes to the match with the intention of improving his performance in the tournament after drawing the last match played against FC Dallas. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won two of the five games played to date, with a streak of eight goals in favor and six against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Minnesota United he won his last two matches of the competition against him FC Dallas in his stadium and the Vancouver Whitecaps at home, 1-0 and 1-0 respectively, so they intend to maintain their winning streak at the stadium of Real salt lake. To date, of the six games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won two of them with a balance of five goals in favor and 10 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Real salt lake he has won once, he has been defeated once and he has drawn once in three games played so far, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. At the exits, the Minnesota United has lost twice in his two games so far, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Real salt lake to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Rio Tinto Stadium, obtaining as a result a victory and three draws in favor of the Real salt lake. Also, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last time they faced the Real salt lake and the Minnesota United in this competition it was in April 2021 and the match ended with a score of 1-2 for the Real salt lake.

To this day, between the Real salt lake and the Minnesota United there is a difference of two points in the classification. The locals come to the meeting in eighth position and with eight points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have six points and occupy the thirteenth position in the competition.