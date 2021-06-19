Real Salt Lake beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1

06/19/2021 at 6:06 AM CEST

The Real salt lake added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him Vancouver Whitecaps this saturday in the Rio Tinto Stadium. The Real salt lake He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last duel played against the FC Dallas. On the part of the Vancouver team, the Vancouver Whitecaps lost by a result of 2-1 in the previous match against the Houston Dynamo and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. After the scoreboard, the Utah team is fifth, while the Vancouver Whitecaps he is eleventh at the end of the game.

The game started in a positive way for him Real salt lake, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Kreilach, thus ending the first part with a 1-0 in the light.

The second half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who put the tie through a goal from Brian white in the 54th minute. But later the Utah team put their team ahead thanks to a goal from Holt in the 92nd minute. The Utah team scored again, distancing themselves through a new goal from Kreilach, thus achieving a double in the last minutes of the game, specifically in 95, thus closing the game with a result of 3-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real salt lake gave entrance to Meram, Holt, Everton Y Martinez for July, Marcelo silva, Ruiz Y Mendez, Meanwhile he Vancouver Whitecaps gave entrance to Cavallini, Teibert Y Cornelius for Brian white, Gutierrez Y Caicedo.

The referee gave a yellow card to Marcelo silva, Meram, Herrera Y Holt by the Real salt lake already Brown by the Vancouver team.

With this result, the Real salt lake rises to 12 points and remains in position to access a playoff spot for the championship and the Vancouver Whitecaps remains with seven points.

Data sheetReal Salt Lake:Ochoa, Marcelo Silva (Holt, min.68), Glad, Brody, Herrera, Nick Besler, Ruiz (Everton, min.80), Kreilach, Rusnák, Julio (Meram, min.68) and Méndez (Martinez, min.96 )Vancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose, Godoy, Gutiérrez (Teibert, min.83), Brown, Baldisimo, Caio Alexandre, Bikel, Caicedo (Cornelius, min.86), Brian White (Cavallini, min.61) and DájomeStadium:Rio Tinto StadiumGoals:Kreilach (1-0, min. 43), Brian White (1-1, min. 54), Holt (2-1, min. 92) and Kreilach (3-1, min. 95)