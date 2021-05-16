Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC do not find the goal and split the points (0-0)

05/16/2021 at 05:32 CEST

The Real salt lake and the Nashville tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Rio Tinto Stadium. The Real salt lake He faced the duel with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes by a score of 1-2. With respect to the Tennesian team, the Nashville SC won their last match 2-0 in the competition against the New england revolution. After the game, the Utah team ranked sixth, while the Nashville, meanwhile, is sixth at the end of the duel.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

In the second half neither the Real salt lake neither him Nashville they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Real salt lake from Freddy juarez relieved Morgan, Chang, Powder Y Martinez for Toia, July, Brody Y Meram, while the technician of the Nashville, Gary smith, ordered the entry of Mukhtar, Cadiz, Haakenson, Washington Y Matt lagrassa to supply Badji, Sapong, Muyl, Loyal Y Mccarty.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the Utah players and one for the Utah players. Nashville SC. On the part of the players of the Real salt lake the card went to Glad and on the part of the Tennesian players to Muyl.

With this result, the Real salt lake and the Nashville they stay tied with seven points each on the leaderboard.

Data sheetReal Salt Lake:Ochoa, Glad, Holt, Toia (Morgan, min.76), Brody (Powder, min.83), Julio (Chang, min.82), Ruiz, Kreilach, Meram (Martinez, min.83), Rusnák and MéndezNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Johnston, Godoy, Mccarty (Matt Lagrassa, min.83), Sapong (Cádiz, min.66), Muyl (Haakenson, min.66), Leal (Washington, min.83) and Badji (Mukhtar, min.57)Stadium:Rio Tinto StadiumGoals:0-0