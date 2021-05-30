Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United tie at Rio Tinto Stadium (1-1)

05/30/2021 at 05:32 CEST

The Real salt lake and the Minnesota United tied one in the duel held this Sunday in the Rio Tinto Stadium. The Real salt lake came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 2-2 in the last duel held against him FC Dallas. On the part of the Minnesota team, the Minnesota United he won in his last two matches of the competition against him FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps, by 1-0 and 1-0 respectively. After the score, the Utah team was in sixth position, while the Minnesota United, for his part, is eleventh at the end of the game.

The match started in an excellent way for the Utah team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to the success of Kreilach at 13 minutes. After this, the first part ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Minnesota team, who put the tables with a goal from Niko Hansen in minute 78, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 1-1.

The Utah coach admitted Meram replacing July, Meanwhile he Minnesota United replaced Ábila Y Niko Hansen for Hunou Y There is.

With this result, the Real salt lake is left with nine points and the Minnesota United with seven points.

Data sheetReal Salt Lake:Macmath, Marcelo Silva, Glad, Brody, Herrera, Nick Besler, Ruiz, Kreilach, Rusnák, Julio (Meram, min.71) and MéndezMinnesota United:Miller, Dibassy, ​​Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Hayes (Niko Hansen, min.65), Trapp, Gregus, Dotson, Lod and Hunou (Ábila, min.65)Stadium:Rio Tinto StadiumGoals:Kreilach (1-0, min. 13) and Niko Hansen (1-1, min. 78)