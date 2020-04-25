Florentino Pérez still dreams of signing Neymar for Real Madrid, according to athlete entrepreneur Wagner Ribeiro. The agent said he had been with the Spanish club’s agent for less than a year and that the player was mentioned in the conversation, during an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola’s YouTube channel.

In the mid-2019 transfer window, Neymar was speculated at both Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but the Catalan club was closer to getting the athlete out of PSG. Real did not present an official proposal at the time.

Neymar was in good phase at PSG before the break because of the coronavirus

Photo: Disclosure / PSG / Estadão

“I went to Madrid several times, because Florentino had the dream of taking Neymar. Last year I had him with him in May, at his company, and he said he still has that dream. Then, in the middle of the year, Barcelona almost caught on ( Neymar) back and Madrid watched “, said Ribeiro about the negotiations.

Ribeiro also stated that he tried to get Neymar to go to Real Madrid when he left Santos, without success. “He wanted Barcelona, ​​I fought bravely to be Real Madrid. I brought three directors under the president who were negotiating with Neymar every day, structuring the contract, but what prevailed was the heart of Neymar,” said the businessman.

Finally, the agent does not believe Neymar should leave PSG in the next window, due to the coronavirus outbreak. “He has a contract for a few more years with PSG. He is a fundamental player, PSG will not give up easily … PSG will be one of the few clubs that will not have financial problems. We do not know how he will accommodate himself, if there will be a player 200 million euros being sold. I think it is difficult to have large negotiations at this year’s window with very high values ​​”, projected Ribeiro.

