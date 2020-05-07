Mexico City.- “Real politicians are needed [pues] the crisis is not only health and economic, we have a crisis of authentic Christians who become that benchmark, “reflected Bishop Carlos Samaniego, auxiliary of Mexico, during his homily at the Eucharistic celebration by politicians in Mexico and Latin America.

Motivated by the Academy of Catholic Leaders in Latin America, Bishop Samaniego and the rest of the auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese participated in a Mass for politicians and public officials of all orders and levels. Besides asking for politicians to catch the values ​​of the Gospel, Samaniego explained that Christian life in the current context “involves the martyrdom of going against the current, of being different.”

“To be the splendor of a Church without blemish. To become reflectors of that light in our home with our family, our friends, our neighbors ”.

From the residence of the auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Mexico, Samaniego invited political leaders to retain their responsibility: “Who is a political leader? He is someone responsible, who has his own motor, who does not move by the approval of others; He is responsible because he does not seek his own good but that of others. A person who puts being and duty first before having “.

He also defined the characteristics of a Catholic political leader: “tireless worker [pues] a generation of soft, bourgeois and without ideal people will not be able to be referents … that is capable of sacrifice, that has been forged in suffering and going against the current … that is a seeker of the common good, not only for their benefit … and a believer who appreciates God’s action in your life ”.

Finally, he assured that the model for Catholic political leaders is Jesus ‘Ecce Homo’; that is to say, at the moment when he is presented as a man of ridicule and whipped for power: “A man full of blood, flogged, spat upon. The ‘Ecce Homo’ who always told the truth to those below and to those above in everyday moments and when they took his life … the man who always did good … who worked with the hands of a worker, with the sweat of his front, that it did not look for the money nor only its profit ”.

Samaniego concluded that one of the most beautiful forms of charity is politics as long as it is exercised with authentic light “like a fire that lights other fires.”

“We must unite our talents to create a unity, a fraternity that can express itself, above all, in solidarity.”

The bishop also asked for religious congregations, mainly those present in southern Mexico City.

