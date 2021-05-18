Real Oviedo beat Málaga 1-0 at the Carlos Tartiere

05/17/2021

On at 21:25 CEST

The Oviedo added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Malaga this monday in the Carlos Tartiere. The Real Oviedo came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 2-1 at Sabadell. Regarding the visiting team, the Malaga reaped a draw to one against the Majorca, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this defeat, the Malaga team was placed in fourteenth position after the end of the match, while the Real Oviedo is tenth.

During the first half of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period the goal came for the Oviedo team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Lucas Godson at 61 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

The technician of the Oviedo, Cuckoo Ziganda, gave entry to the field to Christian fernandez, Samuel Obeng Y Borja Valle replacing Simone grippo, Rodri Y Nahuel Leiva, while on the part of the Malaga, Sergio Pellicer replaced Quintana Cay, Jozabed, Stefan scepovic, David Larrubia Y Alexander Gonzalez for Yanis Rahmani, Sérgio Guerrero Romero, Jairo samperio, Cristian Rodriguez and Ismael Casas Married.

The referee sanctioned nine players with a yellow card. He showed five yellow cards to Sergio Tejera, Nahuel Leiva, Rodri, Juanjo Y Christian fernandez, of Oviedo and four to Sérgio Guerrero Romero, Christ Romero, Joaquin Muñoz Y Alexander Gonzalez of Malaga.

After this match, both teams tied on points (50 points) and placed in tenth (Real Oviedo) and fourteenth position (Malaga).

The following day will face the Real Oviedo with the Vallecano Ray. For his part, Malaga will be measured against Girona.

Data sheetReal Oviedo:Dani Barrio, Ismael Casas Casado, David Lombán, Juan De Dios Rivas Margalef, Cristo Romero, Joaquín Muñoz, Cristian Rodriguez, Alberto Escassi, Sérgio Guerrero Romero, Jairo Samperio and Yanis RahmaniMalaga:Joan Femenias, Lucas Ahijado, Simone Grippo, Alejandro Arribas, Juanjo, Marco Sangalli Fuentes, Jimmy, Nahuel Leiva, Sergio Tejera, Borja Sanchez and RodriStadium:Carlos TartiereGoals:Lucas Godson (1-0, min. 61)