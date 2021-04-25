Real Oviedo B keeps the pulse of Pontevedra and leaves the leaders with a clean sheet

04/25/2021 at 8:27 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday in The Requexón and who faced the Oviedo and to Pontevedra it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Real Oviedo wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Coruxo by a score of 4-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Pontevedra did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Loyalty Villaviciosa. After the game, the home team took third place, while the Pontevedra he came in second at the end of the match.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half neither the Oviedo neither him Pontevedra they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real Oviedo gave entrance to Erik aguado, Alex Suarez, Joselu, Pedro English Y Steven Prieto for Melendez, Eloy Ordonez, Bernabeu, Raul prada Y Cueto, Meanwhile he Pontevedra gave entrance to Borja Martinez Y Pitu for cross Y Sabater.

With this result, the Oviedo he gets 26 points and the Pontevedra with 27 points.

The next day the Real Oviedo will be measured with the Guijuelo, while the Pontevedra team will play their match against the Covadonga.

Data sheetReal Oviedo B:Sarr, Armenteros, Ugarte, Raúl Prada (Pedro Inglés, min.74), Amez, Rober Sierra, Bernabeu (Joselu, min.74), Sandoval, Meléndez (Erik Aguado, min.66), Eloy Ordóñez (Alex Suarez, min .66) and Cueto (Steven Prieto, min.82)Pontevedra:Cortes, Xisco Campos, Churre, Zabaleta, Santi Figueroa, Cruz (Borja Martínez, min.60), Imanol García, Sabater (Pitu, min.70), Álex González, Charles and RufoStadium:The RequexónGoals:0-0