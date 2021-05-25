Real Oviedo and CD Mirandés draw 1-1 and the points are shared

05/24/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

The Oviedo and the Mirandés tied to one in the match held this Monday in the Carlos Tartiere. The Real Oviedo arrived with the intention of resuming the path of victory after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the previous game against Vallecano Ray. On the part of the visiting team, the CD Mirandés did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the Leganes. After the score, the home team was in eleventh position, while the Mirandés he stayed in ninth place at the end of the game.

The game started in a favorable way for the Oviedo team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Sergio Tejera just a few minutes after the kickoff, in minute 4, ending the first period with a 1-0 scoreline.

The second half started in a positive way for the Mirandés team, who put the tables with a bit of Nais Djouahra in minute 54, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Samuel Obeng, Borja Valle, Jimmy, Gustavo Blanco Y Viti replacing Rodri, Nahuel Leiva, Sergio Tejera, Borja sanchez Y Marco Sangalli Fuentes. The changes of the CD Mirandés They were Ivan Martin, Simon Moreno, Genaro, Mohamed Ezzarfani Y António Caballero, which entered through Christ Gonzalez, Alex Lopez, Juan Berrocal, Pablo Martinez Y Nais Djouahra.

The referee decided to caution four players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Edgar gonzalez, Sergio Tejera Y Rodri and by the Mirandés admonished Victor meseguer.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Real Oviedo it ranked eleventh in the table with 51 points. For his part, CD Mirandés with this point he got the ninth place with 54 points at the end of the game.

On the following day the team of Cuckoo Ziganda will face against Tenerife, Meanwhile he CD Mirandés de José Alberto Lopez will face him Sabadell.

Data sheetReal Oviedo:Joan Femenias, Juanjo, Christian Fernández, Alejandro Arribas, Mossa, Marco Sangalli Fuentes (Viti, min.86), Edgar González, Sergio Tejera (Jimmy, min.62), Borja Sanchez (Gustavo Blanco, min.81), Nahuel Leiva (Borja Valle, min.62) and Rodri (Samuel Obeng, min.61)CD Mirandés:Limones, Víctor Gomez, Dani Vivian, Juan Berrocal (Genaro, min.67), Javier Jiménez, Pablo Martínez (Mohamed Ezzarfani, min.77), Álex López (Simon Moreno, min.67), Javier Muñoz, Víctor Meseguer, Nais Djouahra (António Caballero, min.84) and Cristo González (Iván Martín, min.66)Stadium:Carlos TartiereGoals:Sergio Tejera (1-0, min. 4) and Nais Djouahra (1-1, min. 54)