Real Murcia B and Mar Menor sign a goalless draw (0-0)

04/25/2021 at 3:44 PM CEST

The Real Murcia and the Mar Menor tied at zero in the duel held this Sunday in the Murcia University Campus. The Real Murcia B came wanting to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Cartagena B by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Mar Menor won their last match 1-0 at home in the competition against Eagles. After the result obtained, the Murcian team is fifth after the end of the match, while the Mar Menor is third.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Real Murcia from Pepe Luna relieved Vitolo, Ferrer, Hernandez Y blacksmith for Agullo, Mecca, Jorge Y Domi, while the technician of the Mar Menor, Javi bikes, ordered the entry of Javi alonso, Guirao, Sergio Y Legaz to supply Alvaro, Quereda, Stop Y Pedrosa.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Pedro Parra) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Cifuentes Y Guirao.

With this result, the Real Murcia he gets 45 points and the Mar Menor with 47 points.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the Racing Murcia, Meanwhile he Mar Menor will play against him At. Pulpileño.

Data sheetReal Murcia B:Gallego, Jorge (Hernández, min.51), Cuxart, Navarro, Josevi, Agullo (Vitolo, min.7), Toti, Pedro Parra, Domi (Herrero, min.81), Tiku and Meca (Ferrer, min.45)Mar Menor:Barbero, Abel, Alvaro (Javi Alonso, min.56), Quereda (Guirao, min.60), Nacho Pérez, Cifuentes, Sergio León, Parada (Sergio, min.80), Pedrosa (Legaz, min.80), Antonio and IsuardiStadium:Murcia University CampusGoals:0-0