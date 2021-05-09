Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane winks about his continuity with the meringues

At the press conference prior to one of the most important matches of the Season for Real Madrid in the Spanish League, the coach of the Whites, Zinedine Zidane, hinted at his possible continuity in the team for the following season, ensuring that he will make it very easy for the Merengue club board of directors.

Madrid is waiting for the result between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid on this day, as the whites could benefit from a triumph for the Catalans or, better yet, from a draw between both teams, as long as they make a victory on Sunday against Sevilla.

“I am a Real Madrid coach, at the moment it is me and that is what I am doing, taking advantage of every day. The rest of us will see what will happen,” said Zidane.

“We are going to finish the season, but I will always make it very easy for the club because they have always given me everything. I will make it very easy for them but it is not the issue, it is tomorrow, the four games that remain to finish well. the season. It is what encourages me, the rest is blah, blah, blah, “he added.

Zidane focuses on the objective of conquering La Liga Santander and asked his players to forget what happened in the Champions League, with the defeat in London against Chelsea.

“We know what we are at stake, there are four finals to finish the League, we want to forget about the Champions League and we are going to compete. Our concern is to compete from minute 1 to 90. It is the word, compete,” he said.

And he was shown above a criticism that he understands is part of his position. “Everyone does their job, I don’t think they criticize me. I try to do my job with passion, that’s what it’s about. I am responsible, when we win I have a responsibility and when we lose too.”

Satisfied with the effort of his squad, the Madrid coach has no reproach for his players and he relied on work as the key to finishing the season well.

“The players want to win and put everything in to try to win each game. Sometimes it is not possible but this is also a part of football. The important thing is to give everything, one hundred percent, then there are consequences, sometimes good or bad. Yes he does not give you one hundred percent, you have to be patient and insist. My father always told me work, work and work, “he reflected.

Focused on the decisive duel against Sevilla, Zidane expects a different match from the one he faced in London against Chelsea. “Sevilla is a different team, a different competition. It is a good team that will compete with us. It has shown it this year of the beginning so far and is fighting to win the League. We know the opponent that is coming and the match we have to play. if we want to win “.

Finally, he expressed his concern about the injuries that have conditioned Real Madrid’s season, after suffering one more with the loss of Sergio Ramos.

“I am concerned because there are many injuries. All the clubs are going through the same thing, but we are the ones that most. I am worried because I want to have my players and there are many injuries in a particular year, after many efforts in players who never rest. I hope that next year the situation will change with a preseason that allows a more normal season, “he said.