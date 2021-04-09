Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane wants Messi to stay at FC Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane, technician of the Real Madrid, surprised on the eve of the classic by showing in public his desire that the Argentine Lionel Messi “stay in the Barcelona“, where he said” it’s fine “and it’s good for the Spanish League.

“That he stays in Barcelona, ​​which is fine there and also for the Spanish League,” he said when asked if it would be the last classic for the Argentine star.

His scoring effectiveness against Real Madrid has been lowered in recent games. He has not marked or attended for six, a fact that he does not trust Zidane. “We know the player that Lionel Messi is, he is not going to change, he can be without scoring goals which is who he is.”

Lionel Messi is Real Madrid’s biggest nightmare, I love how angry they have Messi, how much damage this man has done pic.twitter.com/09mMPI5nLB – Messista (@ Lm10Messista) April 8, 2021

“But we are going to play against Barcelona, ​​they are all very good. We are going to try to counteract their forces as always, because they have many. We will try to play a good game with the ball,” he said.

After the wear and tear made by Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League, the coach is confident that his players have made a good recovery and assured that they are “ready to play” the classic.

“We know that we are going to have a difficult game, of a maximum demand but we are prepared,” he said. “They are three points equal to those of Eibar or Cádiz. The impact is not the same, we know, but the game is three points and we are going to try to win,” he added.

Zidane highlighted the “good moment” that his team is going through, with a streak of twelve games without losing at a key moment in the League and ‘Champions’. “We want to continue with what we are doing. There is a long way to go and we are alive in both competitions. We will try to continue with what we are doing well.”

