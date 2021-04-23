Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane recovers two key players for the end of the campaign

The return of the Belgian Eden Hazard, six weeks later, and from the Croatian Luka modric, after overcoming his back problems, are the two novelties of the call of Real Madrid to face Betis before facing the semifinals of the UEFA Champions.

Zidane continues to recover players after suffering a new plague of injuries. After the reappearance in Cádiz of Dani Carvajal and the French Raphael Varane, against Betis you can count on Hazard and Modric again.

The Belgian suffered a new muscle injury on the day of his comeback, on March 13 against Elche, and since then he has focused on recovering well the muscle problem in the right psoas without forcing his return. He already has competitive registration and Zidane has again summoned him in a call to which Modric returns, absent in Cádiz due to a back discomfort

The Madrid coach is still unable to count on the German Toni Kroos, whom he reserves for the duel against Chelsea in the Champions League and, due to injury, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy, plus the Uruguayan Fede Valverde, are absent. who remains confined to his home by coronavirus. The youth squad Antonio Blanco and Sergio Arribas remain in the squad.

The 20 summoned for the League match against Betis are:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube. Defenders: Carvajal, Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Varane, Marcelo. Midfielders: Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Hazard, Blanco and Arribas. Forwards: Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.

