Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane questions his continuity with the Merengues

Zinedine Zidane did not confirm that he will continue on the Real Madrid bench next season, he congratulated Florentino Pérez for his re-election as president, without linking his continuity to that of the highest president or looking “beyond tomorrow’s game”, because he assured that in football a contract “is worth nothing.”

“I am happy for him, that he will continue as president of Real Madrid,” he said. “I do not see beyond tomorrow’s game, the rest nobody knows what is going to happen. I only think about day to day, about working and nothing else.”

“You can have a four-year contract and then continue or vice versa, a contract that will end and then stay, so the contract does not mean anything. I am happy and thinking about tomorrow’s game,” he added.

Annoyed by the questions about his future rather than by the sports of the game against Getafe, Zidane He showed his feelings at the criticism he has received this season for the irregularity before a good moment that keeps him fighting for the League and the Champions League.

“You don’t know anything about my future, you can’t comment on anything I say because you never look at the future,” he responded with tension to a journalist. “When you said that you had to remove Zidane either, I’m here and I’m going to fight until the last day. Here only day-to-day matters, I don’t know what’s going to happen in three months or a year, the only thing that everyone is interested in the day to day “.

“There were many doubts from many people but we did not, we have never doubted the work we did. The players are very involved, they believe in what they do and in the difficulty they become stronger. It is what this team brings out at all times and I am very proud that they always want more, it is what fills me, seeing my players involved in everything we do, “he added.

At a time when criticism has turned into praise for his figure, with a great run of results and after a week in which the classic beat Barcelona and eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League, Zidane assured that his greatest virtue is to value your position. “I enjoy what I do every day.”

“It is a team that works a lot, with players who have won a lot but always want more and that, for a coach, is phenomenal. We are going to continue fighting, we know how to suffer and to try to win we have to suffer on the field. The consequence of work It can lead you to do great things, “he reflected.

