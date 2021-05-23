Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane left his future in the air after losing La Liga

Real Madrid was left empty-handed this 2020-21 season, losing the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and this weekend not reaching the Spanish League, due to Atlético de Madrid’s victory over Valladolid.

With a season where they went blank, Zinedine Zidane did not want to talk about his continuity in the merengue team, because in a press conference he “evaded” the questions to only recognize what was done by his players.

“You have to congratulate the players and then, calmly, I will talk to the club calmly, but not now, now is a day to congratulate my players”

“All the people can be proud of the team because they have given everything until the last minute, today too, winning at the last minute, it was not easy, so I am proud of them”

Zidane also took responsibility for the season the team had and assured that later on he will sit down with the Madrid board to define his future based on the numbers he delivered.

“We have given everything in the field. We have not won anything and the players want to win. I am responsible for all this. The part that corresponds to me. We are going to value all this “

