Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane leaves his detractors silent; “What I do, I do it hard”

Zinedine Zidane increased doubts about his continuity on the bench Real Madrid by ensuring that he never thinks of himself when he has closed stages, as a player or the first as a coach at the White House, and explained that he feels that there is “a moment” in which a change is needed “for the good of all.”

The French coach maintains his policy of not revealing his future until the end of the season, after taking stock of a course that may end without titles if he does not turn around the situation in the League in the last two days, but left some reflections that feed the club’s doubt about its continuity despite having one more year of contract.

Also read: Isabel Madow leaves nothing to the imagination with ‘spicy’ photography

“It is said that the times that I have left I leave it because I remove the responsibility or because things are complicated, it has never been like that,” he clarified at a press conference. “What I do, I do it to the full and there comes a time when it is time to change, for everyone, not just for me, for the good of the players, the club, the people.”

“I do not leave it because it is easy to take off, turn and not look. There are times when you have to be and others when you have to go for the good of all, not just mine,” he added.

Despite his message, Zidane showed his classic smile in his appearance, away from the image of tension that he reflected on recent occasions and treating his situation naturally.

“Although it doesn’t seem like it from time to time because I’m serious, I’m excited every day. I don’t know what’s going to happen in two or three years, that’s why I enjoy every moment. my players. I’m excited. I’m lucky and I take advantage of every moment, “he said.

Zidane understands that his position is in danger if he does not win titles due to the demands of Real Madrid. “For me it is very boring to always say that we are going to play the last games, but it is the truth, I do not know what will happen.”

“I’m here, two games to go and we don’t know what will happen. This is Real Madrid and anything can happen here, that’s why my strength is in the day to day and I don’t look further. I don’t see the past or the future “, sentenced.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content