Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane is confident they can still lift the league in Spain

French coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid in the Spanish League, is confident that they can still lift the championship this season, after the triumph over the grenade 4 by 1 that places them one step away from Atlético de Madrid.

We entered the game very well, it was important to add. There is still a league, two games to go and we have to add. We have done it in a difficult field against a team that is having a good season, “said Zinedine Zidane.

The Real Madrid team was placed within 2 units of the mattress team with two days left, so they continue with title options in case of a setback by Diego Simeone’s team in recent days.

You had to add to move forward with two games to go on a difficult field against a very good team. We have achieved a good result by playing football well. I’m going happy, “he added.

Zidane highlighted the contribution of the youth squad Miguel Gutiérrez and Marvin, starters in Granada. “All very well, also the boys Miguel and Marvin who have hurt their hamstrings, I hope it is not enough. I have seen them very well, they want to show their qualities and they did.”

