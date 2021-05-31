Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane explodes against Florentino Pérez and blames him for his departure

After a year of failures with Real Madrid, the first without a title in his era as technical director of the meringues, Zinedine Zidane explained in detail his reasons for resigning from the merengue bench, making it clear that ‘he does not get off the boat’ and launching some complaints and indications about the directive that heads Florentino Pérez.

Zidane He emphasized that he does not leave due to fatigue or the need for some time without training, and pointing to the lack of confidence in the upper echelons as a decisive factor.

Also read: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina ‘dawns’ celebrating at the Angel of Independence

“I have decided to leave and I want to explain the reasons well to you. I am leaving, but I am not jumping off the boat and I am not tired of training. In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years with so many victories and so many trophies I felt that the team I needed a new discourse to stay on top. Today things are different. I am leaving because I feel that the club no longer gives me the confidence I need, it does not offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term, “he revealed.

The highlights of #Zidane’s open letter to Madridismo, exclusively at AS ️ “The club does not offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term” pic.twitter.com/c3h6trYLgj – Diario AS (@diarioas) May 31, 2021

“I know football and the demands of a club like Madrid, I know that when you don’t win you have to go. But here a very important thing has been forgotten, everything I have built on a daily basis, what I have contributed in the relationship with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team. I am a born winner and I was there to conquer trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life and I have the feeling that these things have not been valued, that it has not been understood that this also maintains the dynamics of a great club. Even, in a certain way, I have been reproached, “he added.

Zidane pointed to the lack of memory when talking about the people with more power in the club and regretted that, since the team began losing titles in January until signing a blank year, he had not felt closely the confidence he needed in the hard times.

“I want everyone to respect what we have done. I would have liked that in recent months my relationship with the club and with the president had been a little different from that of other coaches. I did not ask for privileges, of course not, but a little more memory, “he blamed.

For Zidane, as current football is set up, “the life of a coach on the bench of a great club is two seasons, not much longer.” For this to happen, he points out that “human relationships are essential” and “are more important than money and fame.”

And he pointed directly to the leak of names of coaches to the media from the club. “That’s why it hurt me a lot when I read in the press, after a loss, that they were going to kick me out if I didn’t win the next game. It hurt me and the whole team because these messages intentionally leaked to the media created negative interference. with the staff, they created doubts and misunderstandings. “

It was in those moments that the dressing room got together and left grateful to their players. “Luckily I had some wonderful boys who were to death with me. When things got ugly they saved me with great victories because they believed in me and they knew I believed in them.”

“I am not the best coach in the world, but I am capable of giving the strength and confidence that everyone needs in their work, be it a player, a member of the coaching staff or any employee. I know exactly what a team needs. These twenty years at Madrid I have learned that you, the fans, want to win, of course we do, but above all you want us to give it our all. And I can assure you that we have given 100% of ourselves for the club. “

Zidane leaves thanking Real Madrid for the affection he has felt both in his player stage and in both as a coach. “For twenty years, from the first day I set foot in the city of Madrid and wore the white shirt, you have given me your affection. I have always felt that there was something very special between us. I have had the great honor of being a player and coach of the most important club in history, but above all I am just another madridista “.

And he added his eternal gratitude to President Florentino Pérez, key so that after his first resignation as coach after winning his third consecutive Champions League, he convinced him to take command again.

“When in March 2019 I agreed to return to coach Madrid after a break of about eight months it was because President Florentino Pérez asked me, of course, but also because you told me every day. When I met one of you on the street I felt the support and the desire to see myself with the team again, “he revealed.

“I share the values ​​of Real Madrid. I have tried to transmit them in everything I have done, I have tried to be an example. Spending twenty years at Madrid has been the most beautiful thing that has happened to me in my life and I know that I owe it exclusively to Florentino Pérez who bet on me in 2001, who fought for me, to make me come when there were certain people who were against it. I mean it, I will always be grateful to the president for that. Always. “

Also read: Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona stars in a lawsuit after being champion (Video)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content