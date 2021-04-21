Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane clings to La Liga and the UEFA Champions League

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, assured that his players will exceed the limit to fight for the double in the games that remain until the end of the season and recalled that in a season in which “everything has happened” many put them “in the street “and no big title options.

Zidane flatly ruled out that his team is going to focus on the UEFA champions league, to three games of a new ‘Champions’ and that gives less importance to the League.

“In eight months of competition, everything has happened. We were on the streets, I was the first, the players were worth nothing and it is not like that, never. The important thing is that there is life, we are competing and that is what encourages us. In the end, until the last day, we are going to fight it no matter what happens. I don’t know if we will win or not, the important thing is the strength and the work that we are going to put into what we want. What encourages us is the competition, “he said. .

The French coach raised the tone of his message to face the adversity he has been facing in recent games, plagued by casualties and with cases of coronavirus in his squad.

“We are going to appear in Cádiz with a team that is going to fight. We know the difficulties we have with some players but we are not at the limit, we are always going to reject it, because with everything that has happened in months of competition in which we have been Having said everything, we are not going to lower our arms now, on the contrary, we are going to go out with all the strength we have with players, “he defended.

For Zidane, the eleven that start the game will form “a competitive team to win the game” and he invited them to think positively to improve, without stopping to think about problems that can condition their performance. “I talked about being at the limit and now everyone talks to me about the limit, but we are going to overcome it because when you reach a limit you can improve it the next day.”

“We are close to the end of the season and we are going to try to give everything tomorrow. We know that it is a difficult game against a team that defends well and plays at home. We are going to find the game and score points,” he said.

