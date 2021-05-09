Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane attacks the arbitration after the draw against Sevilla

Real Madrid managed to rescue a dramatic and controversial draw at home against Sevilla, missing the opportunity to be the new leader in the current 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League.

In a press videoconference at the end of the match in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, Coach Zinedine Zidane was forceful with his words against the refereeing work in the game against the Sevillians.

“I’m very angry, they have to explain the rule of hands on penalties. I asked the referee for an explanation and he gave it to me. It didn’t help me. He whistles and nothing happens, it’s like that, but it’s very complicated because we did a good game, we deserved much more. I do not like to talk about the referees, I have never messed with them, but the feeling is not good, “he said.

In addition, the French strategist affirmed that the referee did not mark a hand of the rival that would have changed the course of the game, without being certain that the marking was Eder Militao was correctly marked.

“I am upset because we deserved much more. I do not understand that if there is a hand from Militao because before one from Sevilla is not whistled. I trust football and also in people, I have never messed with the referees but today I saw a hand of each team and the reality is that only ours whistled, “he declared.

With this result, Real Madrid remains in the second position in the table with 75 points, with the advantage of the tiebreaker criterion with the Barcelona and two units away from the current leader Atlético de Madrid.