Real Madrid: Zidane’s words after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals

Zinedine Zidane, French coach of Real Madrid, acknowledged that they suffered at Anfield to sign the pass to the semifinals of the Champions League, with a goalless draw against Liverpool, but assured that they can “be proud” of the return to the semifinals.

“We suffered and it was known that we had to suffer tonight but in the end we tried to pass the round. We handled our game very well, there were difficult moments but we can be proud of what we did again today,” he said on Movistar +.

Read also: Champions League: This is how the crosses were in the Semifinals

“At the beginning of the game we knew we were going to suffer. They came in very strong in the first fifteen minutes as is normal in the quarterfinal leg of the Champions League. We had the score in favor and we are happy to get qualification,” he added.

Zidane praised the response of his squad to the casualties with which he faced the Anfield match. “We are all together and with everything that is happening to us, the casualties and injuries we have had, the team is always there and wants more. It is good. We have not won anything but we are alive in both competitions.”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content