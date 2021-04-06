Real Madrid: Zidane’s message to Vinicius for his Champions League double

Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, praised the Brazilian Vinicius Junior’s match against Liverpool, author of a double in the 3-1 victory, in an award that he said “deserves” and will “give him confidence” for keep growing.

“I am happy for Vini, he is doing a fantastic job, especially defensively and we know the player he is when he has spaces, as seen in the first goal,” he said at a press conference.

“He needed to score a goal but with the work he is doing and what he gives the team, scoring two goals in a game like today is going to give him confidence and he deserves it,” he added.

Zidane did not admit that it was Vinicius’ best match since his arrival at Real Madrid, but stressed the importance of “scoring two goals in the quarterfinals” and the value it has for the player. “It’s very important for him and for the team. He’s working hard and scoring goals is very important for him.”

Raphael Varane’s last-minute loss due to coronavirus did not change Zidane’s tactical idea for the match. “Nothing has changed us, we changed Rafa for Militao and we continue with what we prepared with 4-3-3. I’m happy for everyone because it is not easy to lose a player at the last minute. A lot of things are happening to us this year but we are ready, as we have shown tonight. “

The French coach left “happy” for his players and for extending “a good dynamic” with a great game. “We have interpreted it very well and except at the beginning of the second half that we had difficulties, the 3-1 is deserved. We have made a tremendous effort.”

Although Zidane believes that there is still a tie at Anfield. “We have nothing close, nor have we won anything. We are happy with the result, what the players are doing is tremendous after many difficulties in the season. We have turned it around and we are alive in two competitions. On the return we will go thinking that the tie goes 0-0 “.

Rival coach Jürgen Klopp was critical of the match scene. “It is our stadium,” defended Zidane. “We are proud to play for Alfredo di Stéfano.”

