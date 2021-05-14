Real Madrid: Zidane’s boat crumbles; Toni Kroos is low against Athletic

The German Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder, is confined and becomes a new casualty for the French coach Zinedine Zidane in this Sunday’s momentous match against him Athletic on San Mamés.

The white club reported this Friday in a statement that the German international “is in isolation having been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, although all the tests that have been carried out on the player have resulted negative “.

Kroos was summoned by Zidane for Thursday’s game against Granada in Los Cármenes but the German did not participate in the victory over the Andalusian team (1-4), in which the Frenchman opted for a core formed by the Brazilian Casemiro , the Croatian Luka Modric and the Uruguayan Fede Valverde.

This confinement represents a new setback for the French coach, who every day has the staff more reduced by losses due to physical problems and the pandemic. In fact, one of the young players who started at Granada, Marvin Park, also had to retire at halftime due to injury.

The loss of another indisputable eleven increases the difficulty at this key moment of the season. Real Madrid, second two points behind the leader Atlético de Madrid, need to beat Athletic in San Mamés to continue having options to renew the league title.

The squad, who arrived at dawn last night after winning in the city of La Alhambra, trained this morning in the sports city of Valdebebas in the penultimate training session before moving to Bilbao.

As usual, the starting outfield players had recovery work and the rest of Zidane’s remaining squad completed a preparatory session with series of possession, pressure, centers and shots on goal.

While Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez, Frenchman Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal exercised inside the facilities according to the recovery plan for their respective injuries, French left-back Ferland Mendy also jumped onto the pitch to work partially.

